Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Mary Ciesa as Dual Director of Sales & Marketing for Courtyard and Residence Inn in Dayton
EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Mary Ciesa has been appointed the dual director of sales and marketing for the Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek. Ms. Ciesa brings over 26 years of hospitality experience to her new role as director of sales and marketing having previously served as the senior account executive in the association segment with Marriott International.
An experienced leader in sales, Ms. Ciesa is an expert in developing strategic relationships with top accounts with the purpose of growing market share and driving top line revenues. In addition, Mary has served as the director for the Ohio Society of Association Executives as well as the foundation board. Ciesa is a graduate of Mercyhurst University with a degree in hospitality management. She resides in Kettering, Ohio with her family.
About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 6,700 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.
Barb Willen
An experienced leader in sales, Ms. Ciesa is an expert in developing strategic relationships with top accounts with the purpose of growing market share and driving top line revenues. In addition, Mary has served as the director for the Ohio Society of Association Executives as well as the foundation board. Ciesa is a graduate of Mercyhurst University with a degree in hospitality management. She resides in Kettering, Ohio with her family.
About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 6,700 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.
Barb Willen
Commonwealth Hotels
+1 859-392-2254
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn