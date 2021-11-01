Kano Laboratories Holds Cash In With Kroil Contest
Kano Laboratories, the maker of Kroil-branded penetrating oils and lubricants.NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kano Laboratories, the maker of Kroil-branded penetrating oils and lubricants, recently announced that they would hold a contest through the month of October that offers contestants the chance to win up to $10,000 in total cash and prizes.
The Nashville-based manufacturer shared that the contest, Cash In With Kroil, will require interested contestants to submit videos between 30 and 60 seconds by October 31, 2021, at 11:59 pm CT to qualify. The videos may include a short story about why the contestant prefers the Kroil brand or an explanation of how Kroil products helped solve an issue. Participants should include the tag #KroilContestEntry with their submission.
“MROs, specialty trade professionals, and other end users have shared stories with us over the years about how Kroil has helped them get tough jobs done by loosening rusted and corroded nuts and bolts. The Cash In with Kroil contest is a way for folks to show us in a video how they use Kroil Penetrants on the job or at home.” - Sevan Demirdogen, CEO, Kano Laboratories.
How to Participate
There are just three easy steps to enter the contest according to Kano Laboratories.
1) Tell Your Story
Entrants are encouraged to share why they love Kroil Penetrants or showcase how Kroil has helped get them out of a tight spot.
2) Press Record
Entrants are encouraged to get creative, while staying within the set time frame.
3) Post the Video
The video link can be pasted into the entry form on this webpage.
Cash In with Kroil Prizes
Twelve prizes will be awarded to winners, including:
● One Grand Prize of $5,000 cash
● One First Prize of $2,500 cash
● One Second Prize of $1,000 cash
● Four Third Prizes of a one year supply of Kroil Penetrant (up to 12 cans or one case of 10 oz. product), MSRP: $250 each prize.
● Five Fourth Prizes of Kroil Swag Bags, MSRP: $100 each prize.
A list of winners will be released in late November, 2021. Those interested in participating can find the official rules, eligibility requirements, and directions for how to submit entries here.
No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 18+ or age of majority and who are employed in the maintenance, repair and overhaul market and/or are involved in the use of penetrating oil products used on metal fasteners or joints.
About Kano Laboratories
Kano Laboratories was founded in 1939 in Nashville, Tennessee. Since then, Kano has grown to become the leading producer of Kroil-branded penetrating oils and lubricants that can be used for maintenance, repair, and operations in various industries and specialty trade markets. Kroil products are the preferred product used to loosen rusted, corroded, and frozen mechanical parts. Kroil is a staple in automotive, transportation, utility/power generation, oil and gas, farm and agriculture, HVAC, and other industries. Interested buyers can visit www.kroil.com for a complete listing of distributors, and information on purchasing products from Amazon.
