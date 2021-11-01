Gov. Wolf Appoints Sara Manzano-Díaz to the Gaming Control Board

Governor Tom Wolf announced the appointment of Sara Manzano-Díaz to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). Manzano-Díaz recently served as executive deputy attorney general for public protection.

“Sara is a dedicated and accomplished public servant who has extensive leadership experience in federal and state government,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m confident that she will be an asset to the Gaming Control Board.”

Prior to her role in the Office of the Attorney General, Manzano-Díaz has held multiple executive leadership and legal counsel positions, including at the US Department of Labor, Pennsylvania Department of State, New Jersey Department of Treasury, and US Department of Housing and Urban Development. She is a member of the Governor Wolf’s Commission for Women.

Manzano-Díaz is a graduate of Boston University and earned a juris doctor degree from Rutgers University School of Law.

Manzano-Díaz replaces Obra Kernodle IV, who was recently appointed deputy CEO for the Delaware River Port Authority and served as deputy chief of staff in the Governor’s Office.

“Obra’s commitment to the Gaming Control Board was valuable and appreciated and I’m grateful for his dedication to our commonwealth, which will continue in his role at the DRPA,” Gov. Wolf said.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Kernodle is a graduate of Roman Catholic High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Education from Florida A&M University in 2002.