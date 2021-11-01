Submit Release
Public Health Alert Issued Regarding Salame Sticks

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that a public health alert is being issued for Citterio Italian-style salame sticks because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. These products were sold nationwide at Trader Joe's locations and by other retailers.

The Italian-style salame sticks were produced prior to October 25, 2021. The 2-oz packages had "best by" dates up to January 23, 2022 located next to the barcode. The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number "EST. 4010" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some people, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

