Plumber Expands To Serve Naperville Community

/EIN News/ -- Lisle, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Plumbing & Drain Cleaning, a reputable plumbing company with headquarters based in Chicago, Illinois, is pleased to announce that they have opened a new location in the Naperville area.

Recent national Census numbers show more than a third of U.S. households reported working from home more frequently than before the pandemic. And while many workers are returning back to company offices, many are opting for flex work shifts to maximize the productive time between the office and their new at-home offices.

For any local business that delivers services, customers working where they live compels recalibrations in personnel and other resources. The major uncertainty for most business owners in their local markets is how customers' buying decisions have shifted, and whether those shifts are permanent.

"The last few months have confirmed in my mind the next appropriate direction to take Rocket Plumbing in the next year," said Brian McMahon, owner of Rocket Plumbing, “and that includes new commercial space tactically chosen to allow my team to get our innovative tools and techniques to our Western Suburb residential and commercial customers with the best response time possible. We have certainly felt the phenomenon of people in the areas we serve transitioning to permanent work-from-home status, and our new location is a big help in adapting to that potential long-term trend.”

The company hopes that their expansion will enable them to handle the complicated logistics of serving additional busy and connected suburbs embracing the telework phenomenon in an industry that grades on promptness.

Rocket Plumbing’s last expansion was a company-wide shift to using better technology and tools to deliver better solutions to common and difficult repairs, like drain cleaning. “New superior engineering applications, like hydro jetting, for example, made for better options for homeowners and commercial building owners alike. But our competitors were ignoring it. We found being cutting edge-aware helped us deliver better results and better completion times, and made us memorable,” McMahon said.

The company is one of Naperville's only plumbing services to own its own Hydro Jet. They can cover clogged drains, hydro jet sewer drain cleaning, grease trap cleaning and maintenance, sewer drain camera inspections, and sewer repair. Field technicians can also handle tankless water heater repair and installation, sump pump ejector pump repair and even kitchen, bathroom and shower drains. In more extreme situations, or when a customer is renovating their premises, the company also offers whole-house repiping and leak detection.

The company also offers a 1-day service to their communities for emergency plumbing and drain cleaning. The field technicians are only a phone call away, standing by to listen to each customer’s unique situation and schedule an appointment for one of their highly trained, certified plumbers to come to their aid immediately.

“Regardless of whether this trend levels out into the new normal or we revert back, Naperville and the areas around it are a terrific part of Illinois for our company to grow deeper roots in,” said McMahon.

The Rocket Plumbing & Drain Cleaning team makes it a priority to ensure that their customers are well informed about the work required while also maintaining a stress-free experience. Their dedication to providing excellent service is clearly reflected in their many positive reviews as well. Salil G. rates the company 5-Stars on the Google platform, stating that, “Jake and Eric were great. They went the extra mile and fixed a toilet that the builder of our home didn't make the effort to install properly. They were great and were very personable and professional. Communication with everyone at Rocket Plumbing was first-rate, and they did what they said they would without surprises. Highly recommended!”

