Global Cool Roof Market to Reach $36.17 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.8% CAGR: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Cool Roof Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cool Roof Market is accounted for $19.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $36.17 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in usage of eco-friendly cool roofs, growth in construction industry, rising adoption of green building codes by the emerging economies across the globe, and increasing emphasis on green building projects. However, high maintenance & repairing cost are likely to hamper the market. By application, the residential buildings segment is projected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, due to growing awareness of consumers about the benefits offered by cool roofs such as increased energy efficiency by reducing heat gain. The residential construction operations are growing across the globe, owing to an increase in population, which is expected to drive the residential segment. Furthermore, the growing concerns of regularity authorities across the world on energy conservation from high energy consumption during summer can provide abundant opportunities and is expected to fuel the growth of the residential buildings segment in the global cool roof market.
Some of the key players in Cool Roof Market include ATAS International Inc., Henry Company, Johns Manville, BMI Group, CertainTeed Corporation, Tamko Building Products, Inc., National Coatings Corporations, GAF Materials Corporation, POLYGLASS S.p.A, Owens Corning, IKO Industries Ltd., PABCO Building Products, LLC, Firestone Building Products, and Malarkey Roofing.
