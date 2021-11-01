ProHawk Joins NVIDIA Metropolis Partner Program to Bring Vision AI Applications into Sharper Focus
EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHawk Technology Group, Inc., a leading computer vision restoration and enhancement technology and solutions provider, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a program designed to nurture and bring to market a new generation of applications and solutions that make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient with advancements in AI vision.
ProHawk’s patented industry-leading computer vision restoration algorithms dramatically enrich live camera streams, video management system streams and recordings. ProHawk Vision is powered by the parallel processing capabilities of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated technologies to fix noisy, obscured, or unclear video in milliseconds, delivering sharp, clear video with intricate details that are undetectable to the human eye. ProHawk Vision algorithms reveal each pixel’s true representation based on light, and the reflection and refraction of particulates producing live video that is intelligible for humans and computers. NVIDIA Metropolis partners and customers take advantage of ProHawk’s pre-processing to achieve more accurate analysis of video as well as video review.
NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of partners who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques and most efficient deployment platforms, and who use an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Partners have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for partners to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
“Working with NVIDIA and the Metropolis ecosystem will help us bring world-class vision AI solutions to our customers,” said Robert Brown, Chief Executive Officer, ProHawk. “The NVIDIA Metropolis edge-to-cloud platform for smart cities is ideal for integrating ProHawk Vision into Metropolis partner offerings in applications ranging from transportation to utilities to healthcare.”
About ProHawk Technology Group, Inc.
ProHawk focuses on creating a better world through higher standards of operation from people and computers. Vision is a critical component for automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. In the absence of quality images, we have humans and systems that fail to operate at optimal levels. To achieve superhuman performance, computers and machines require superhuman vision. ProHawk is committed to bringing that vision to all corners of the transformation revolution. ProHawk more than meets the eye.
For more information, visit www.prohawkgroup.com.
Robert W Brown
