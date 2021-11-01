Submit Release
Supreme Court accepting public comment on proposed rule to expand access to ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposed rule to expand access to electronic filing to certain filers who are not attorneys. 

Public comment on the new rule may be made by email to publiccomments@kscourts.org until 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 30. The subject line must read “Rule 122A.” 

Currently attorneys are required to electronically file court documents but the Kansas Courts eFiling system is unavailable to other filers. 

If adopted, proposed Rule122A: Expanded Access to Electronic Filing would allow certain nonlawyer, external stakeholders to use Kansas Courts eFiling if the district court is not operating under the Kansas eCourt centralized case management system. 

Under proposed Rule 122A, stakeholders are defined as: 

  • an individual or group who is employed by a government entity, contractor, or grantee; 

  • an individual performing services on behalf of a district court; or 

  • a program appointed by a district court to assist with cases. 

Once a district is operating under the Kansas eCourt centralized case management system, using the Kansas Courts eFiling would be required. 

