IAQ Distribution Reports Strong Demand For Indoor Air Quality Solutions

Everyone will be breathing easier as they benefit from the best possible indoor air quality products while preserving their operating budgets too. But there is no time to waste.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAQ Distribution and its affiliated Alliance Companies, provider of sustainable, leading-edge energy and indoor air quality solutions, announced that demand for its products from schools and municipalities continues to increase. Many public entities are using funds from COVID-19 relief programs to measure and mitigate indoor air quality issues and create healthy and safe indoor spaces.
As more organizations realize technologies available through IAQ Distribution that kill airborne pathogens are reimbursable through FEMA Emergency Funds and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act - specifically, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), they are lining up to procure the technology.
“Demand for essential solutions from the IAQ Distribution product line to protect indoor spaces are on the rise, especially as uncertainty over the availability of COVID-19 emergency funding grows,” stated Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “While the end of the calendar year is typically a busy time for procurement teams, we are ready to assist and fully staffed to meet the growing demand.”
IAQ Distribution distributes and its affiliated Alliance Companies, install award-winning, innovative medical devices that purify and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes, including ultraviolet light, oxidation, and filtration. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub seconds. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and ensure the safety of everyone inside.
“Keeping students and teachers safe through these times is the number one priority for every school administrator. Likewise, creating a safer working environment for employees, customers, and visitors is critical for businesses and municipalities too," Fall continued. “Everyone will be breathing easier as they benefit from the best possible indoor air quality products while preserving their operating budgets too. But there is no time to waste."
The technology from IAQ Distribution measures indoor air quality and delivers continuous ventilation, purification, and disinfection while occupants are in the room without interrupting daily activities. With an easy installation and little to no maintenance, it provides the most convenient and highest level of disinfection available on the market today.
“As more entities continue to struggle with decisions to open/close, mask mandates, vaccination requirements, etc., solutions from IAQ Distribution offer safe and effective options. Further, with COVID-19 funding support from the federal government, more schools can provide safer working and learning environments, Fall said. “Our indoor air quality measuring and purification technology offer peace of mind that and we can deliver. We are proud to join with so many other public sector organizations and private companies to provide these protections.”
