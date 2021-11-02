Trinity Transportation and Grosse Ile Township Schools in Michigan Embark on New Partnership
We always strive to provide our students with the best of the best, and I believe our choice in Trinity Transportation is a prime representation of that.”LISLE, IL, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Transportation, a leader in student transportation, will begin serving the students of Grosse Ile Township Schools in Gross Ile, Michigan, this month for the next three years. Grosse Ile is the largest island in the Detroit River and acts as the border between the United States and Canada. This new partnership is significant as it will strengthen Trinity Transportation’s existing community ties with the Detroit metro area.
— Michael Grima, Transportation Director of Grosse Ile Township Schools
Trinity Transportation will serve 12 -15 routes for Grosse Ile Township Schools. Each bus will be equipped with the latest safety monitoring technology, which includes Lytx DriveCam®, Zonar GPS, passenger cameras, and two-way radios.
“Grosse Ile Township Schools is thrilled to continue and expand our long-standing relationship with Trinity Transportation as a community partner,” said Michael Grima, Transportation Director of Grosse Ile Township Schools. “We always strive to provide our students with the best of the best, and I believe our choice in Trinity Transportation is a prime representation of that. They are one of the top school transportation companies in the field and not only are they dedicated to safety, but also provide exceptional service. The community is excited to see the positive impact this partnership will bring to our students and community.”
“The safety of our passengers and our employees is our number one priority. The Grosse Ile community is also strongly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of their students,” said Jeff Carnicom, Vice President of Operations for Trinity Transportation. “With our top safety measures and service in place, the Grosse Ile community can rest easy knowing that we will use the utmost care to look after their students. We look forward to getting started this month and working in lockstep with Grosse Ile Township Schools to ensure students get to school safely, on time, and ready to learn.”
If you are interested in making a positive impact in your community, consider joining the Trinity Transportation team in the Grosse Ile area. Trinity Transportation offers competitive wages, paid training, sign-on bonuses, health, dental, and life insurance, 401k with match, paid holidays and sick time, the option to bring your child on the bus with you as you work, and more. Learn more and apply online.
