Rahn & Associates to Participate in Wonderland: Miami on November 8-9, 2021

To schedule a one-on-one meeting at Wonderland with Eric Rahn, Managing Director, email eric@rahn-associates.com Rahn & Associates are Bespoke Insurance Brokers that provide specialty lines of insurance products and services for highly regulated and complex industries.

Rahn & Associates to meet with attendees at Microdose: Wonderland about risk management solutions designed specifically for psychedelic medicinal businesses.

We look forward to educating Microdose Wonderland attendees about our psychedelic medicinal insurance solutions designed to help businesses access the coverages they need to protect themselves.” — Eric Rahn, Managing Director

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOCA RATON, FL.; November 1, 2021 – Rahn & Associates, an international bespoke insurance broker that offers risk management solutions specifically for the burgeoning psychedelic medicinal industry, announced it will participate in Microdose’s Wonderland: Miami, the largest psychedelic medicine business event ever held, on November 8-9, 2021.

“Psychedelic medicinal businesses are finding it difficult to find the right insurance coverages or any coverage at all, leaving them exposed to a wide spectrum of risks,” said Eric Rahn, Managing Director. “We encourage attendees to meet with us and learn about our psychedelic medicinal insurance solutions designed specifically to help businesses offering wellness and nutraceutical products using psychoactive ingredients finally access the coverages they need to protect their business, attract, and retain qualified officers and directors, and bring new and innovative treatments to market.”

Rahn & Associates’ risk management program for psychedelic medicinal businesses includes specialty lines of insurance products, including Directors & Officers Liability (including Excess Liability,) Product Liability, Professional Liability, IP Defense/Enforcement, Cyber Defense/Data Breach and other insurance coverages. To learn more, visit https://www.rahn-associates.com/psychedelic-medicine.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting at Wonderland with Eric Rahn, Managing Director, please call (954) 471-3200 or email eric@rahn-associates.com.

###

About Rahn & Associates

Rahn & Associates are Bespoke Insurance Brokers that provide specialty lines of insurance products and services for highly regulated and complex industries. With over 25 years of business experience, we leverage advanced risk management strategies to provide you with traditional and nontraditional solutions and coverage for the most difficult issues your business faces today. We have long-standing network and relationship with industry-leading insurance companies, Surplus Lines Carriers, access to Lloyds of London and Alternative Risk Strategies to find you the optimal insurance to protect you and your business. For more information, visit https://www.rahn-associates.com/