Global Smart Greenhouse Market Value To Reach $3.05 billion by 2027: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Smart Greenhouse Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Greenhouse Market is accounted for $1.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.05 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as the rising number of government initiatives to promote the adoption of smart agricultural practices and growing demand for food owing to continuously increasing global population are propelling the market growth. However, high investment costs owing to the deployment of expensive systems in smart greenhouses are hampering the market growth.
Based on the type, the hydroponics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the hydroponics-based smart greenhouses allow soilless agricultural practices to decrease the consumption of resources, thus allowing this farming procedure to be adopted by a huge number of stakeholders, ranging from home gardeners to expert growers and supermarkets to restaurants. Smart greenhouses based on hydroponics use sand, pebbles, or sawdust as substrates as they have a high water-holding capacity. The roots grow within these substrates to secure plants in troughs or containers.
Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Greenhouse Market include Cultivar, Certhon, Argus Controls, Lumigrow, Inc., Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Rough Brothers, Netafim, Greentech Agro LLC, Sensaphone, Logiqs, Nexus Corporation, International Greenhouse Company, Kubo, and Agrowtek Inc.
Smart Greenhouse market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
This report offers market monitoring and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale.
