TARGAN Selected as Finalist for 2021 NC TECH Awards

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TARGAN has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards Industry Driven - AgTech award. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by the NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).

“We are both humbled and honored for being selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Industry Driven - Ag Tech award” said Ramin Karimpour, TARGAN Founder and CEO. “It’s a testament to the dedicated, creative team we have assembled here, and it’s gratifying to see our daily efforts gain recognition in NC Tech community.”

Based in Morrisville, N.C., TARGAN was founded in 2015 with the mission of helping the world’s poultry, livestock and aquaculture producers meet the needs of the world’s growing population. The company is developing breakthrough technologies, utilizing high-speed imaging, feature recognition, artificial intelligence, robotics and microfluidics to help producers offer a more sustainable, humane food supply.

“For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, TARGAN has distinguished itself as one of the state’s innovative and emergent leaders,” stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH’s President and CEO.

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH’s mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH’s membership includes 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.

About TARGAN

Based in Morrisville, NC, TARGAN is a Biomedical Systems company poised to transform animal protein production industries worldwide by bringing affordable, individualized health care technologies to the market. The industry trend towards antibiotic-free production has led to producers' demand for novel solutions to improve health standards and vaccination procedures, allowing for a similar level of productivity in the absence of antibiotics and other chemicals. TARGAN is bringing advanced technology solutions to the Poultry, Aquaculture and Swine industries to address this demand. For more information, visit www.targan.com.

NC TECH Media Contact:

Rachel Kennedy

rachel@nctech.org

919.856.0393

TARGAN Inc.

Jason Fryar

pr@targan.com

984.292.0844