Columbus divests US SMB Business Unit as part of focus strategy
Today, Columbus has completed the divestment of the SMB Business Unit in the US to Microsoft SMB Cloud company Enavate, located in Colorado US.
Columbus A/S (NASDAQ:COLUM)
The divestment of the US SMB Business Unit is part of Columbus’ strategic direction to simplify the business and focus on digital advisory and services to larger companies.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The divestment of Columbus’ US based SMB Business Unit is part of Columbus’ Focus23 strategy to focus on digital advisory and services to larger customers.
“The divestment of the US SMB Business Unit is part of Columbus’ strategic direction to simplify the business and focus on digital advisory and services to larger companies. The divestment ensures that our SMB customers have a partnership with a company with a strategic focus on solutions addressing their business needs,” says Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Columbus.
Columbus’ US SMB business consists of 55 employees and up to 1,400 customers using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft Dynamics GP and Microsoft Dynamics NAV.
“We are excited to welcome the Columbus team members to Enavate. This new team will help us keep pace with businesses’ needs to move to the security, continuity and convenience of the cloud. In addition to the technical and client-focused expertise delivered by these professionals, this acquisition will help Enavate meet the increasing demand for on time, on budget, client focused ERP implementations. This acquisition is a key milestone in our journey to attaining the goals of our Vision 2024 - being the worldwide leader in the Microsoft Dynamics SMB space. This team is a great addition to our organization; invested in client success”, says Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate.
The Focus23 strategy entails a more focused and simplified operation with increased focus on larger customers and a more digital advisory approach with the goal of unleashing the full growth potential and make it possible to gradually increase organic growth to minimum 10% annually from 2023.
”I would like to thank our SMB team for a strong and long relation in Columbus. I am convinced that Enavate is the right match to take our US SMB business to the next level and ensure exciting growth opportunities for our employees”, says Søren Krogh Knudsen.
