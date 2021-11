Public access to the Lang Lake Fish Management Area, north of White Springs, will be closed Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) freshwater fish biologists, the landowner requested the closure for operational reasons related to its surrounding lands.

The Eagle Lake Fish Management Area remains open.

For additional information, call the FWC regional office at 386-758-0525.