Mbanq Labs Presents: FinTech Accelerator Strategies - Disrupt or Integrate?
A webinar to highlight how FinTech startups can go mainstream is held as part of the Singapore FinTech Festival on Nov 11, 2021.
Startups are built around communities, collaboration and partnerships and a great accelerator unlocks a thriving ecosystem of support”SINGAPORE, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mbanq Labs, Singapore’s leading FinTech and Digital Banking Accelerator, will hold an open day and present strategies to maximize accelerator benefits for FinTechs.
“FinTechs should aim to be part of mainstream global finance from day one. The most successful startups are built around communities, collaboration and partnerships. A great accelerator unlocks a thriving ecosystem of support,” says Daniel Ong, Mbanq Labs Accelerator Manager.
Mbanq Labs differentiates itself by providing FinTech startups with a ready-made digital banking technology suite that is ready to plug into the global financial system. A virtual event to explore accelerator benefits will be held via Zoom.
Additionally, Manindra Majumdar, CEO & founder of Tokenizer, will talk about innovation in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and blockchain and banking integration.
Title: FinTech Accelerator Strategies - Disrupt or Integrate?
Date: Thursday, 11th November, 2021, 07:00-09:00 GMT.
Speakers:
Daniel Ong, Accelerator Manager - Accelerate to Success with Mbanq Labs
Manindra Majumdar, CEO & founder of Tokenizer - DeFi Banking Innovation
+ Networking
Singapore-based Mbanq Labs is a leading digital banking and FinTech accelerator. It provides training and wide-ranging support for technology innovation, fundraising, marketing, and legal and regulatory frameworks for financial and technology startups in Southeast Asia and the world. https://labs.mbanq.io
Mbanq is a world-leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator. It provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes financial technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, and customer facing digital banking apps. www.mbanq.com
Tokenizer, is a leading end-to-end digital assets banking and investment platform. It combines fiat, digital assets and currencies and operates on the blockchain, powered by BlockX. https://listing.tokenizer.cc
