Portrett Pharmaceuticals Announces the Launch of a State-of-the-Art Custom Contract Testing Laboratory
Portrett Pharmaceuticals provides affordable custom contract research solutions for virtual pharmaceutical companies and biotech startups
WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Kimberly Lupo, founder, and CEO of Portrett Pharmaceuticals.
Portrett Pharmaceuticals announced today the launch of its all-in-one laboratory specializing in analytical testing for small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Portrett Pharmaceuticals is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based contract research organization specializing in testing small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients. Their goal is to provide high-quality analytical testing by forming custom partnership experiences with clients ranging from virtual pharmaceutical companies to biotech startups.
Portrett Pharmaceutical is led by Kimberly Lupo, founder, and CEO, who has over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. After serving clients at Metrics Contract Services (Mayne Pharma) for 13 years, she opened Portrett Pharmaceuticals to work closely with clients to meet their custom contract research needs.
"When I came up with the concept for Portrett Pharmaceuticals, my goal was to provide quality testing with a unique customer service experience,” said Kimberly Lupo, founder, and CEO of Portrett Pharmaceuticals. “I believe we achieved that, and we are ready to help those businesses to achieve their goals.”
Portrett Pharmaceuticals stands out amongst its competitors by providing the following unique features and benefits:
● Quick turnaround on testing and method development
● Timely and cost-effective analytical testing
● Providing the following instrumentation: HPLC, GC, and Karl Fisher
Clients working with Portrett Pharmaceuticals felt the most substantial reason for working with Portrett Pharmaceuticals is that it’s a lab you can trust – both in quality, compliance, and science. Portrett Pharmaceuticals provides phase-appropriate support and clearly understands what is needed to help a client be successful.
About Portrett Pharmaceuticals
Portrett Pharmaceuticals is a contract testing laboratory focusing on small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients. Services include analytical testing, method development, and method validation. They currently offer the following instrumentation; HPLC (DAD), GC, Karl Fischer (Oven, Coulometric, and Volumetric). Portrett Pharmaceutical also performs compendial testing. For more details, visit www.portrett.com and follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.
