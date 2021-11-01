Casting Workbook Awarded The #1 Spot in Help Scout’s Annual B2C Customer Service Awards
Annual List Analyzed Over 12,000 Companies in 140 countries with direct scores from thousands of surveyed customersLOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Casting Workbook was recognized by its members as the #1 leader in the 2021 Help Scout Customer Service awards (B2C Category). Each year, in honor of customer service month, Help Scout recognizes the top companies whose customer service standards deliver the most exceptional experiences around the world.
This year, Help Scout took a data-driven approach to identifying the very best companies in the B2B, B2C, and Ecommerce categories. Through careful analysis of their proprietary “Help Scout Happiness Scores”, they reviewed thousands of companies with over one thousand customer satisfaction tickets and ranked them by the highest Happiness Score within each category. Proudly, Casting Workbook was awarded to the #1 spot in the B2C category.
“This award in particular means a great deal to me and our entire Casting Workbook team. Growing up in Dallas, Texas, my mother always instilled in us the need for great customer service and this has been the foundation of what we have built over the last 25 years. While this says so much about the amazing team we have in our offices across North America and in Madrid, it says even more about our customers. It was their trust and acknowledgment of our dedication to supporting them that helped us earn the #1 spot this year. To all our customers, thank you, we’ll continue working hard to serve and support you at the highest possible level.”
- Susan Fox, CEO & Founder – Casting Workbook
About Casting Workbook:
For over 25 years, Casting Workbook has been driving the industry forward with our leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents, and their talent, we’ve worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Fox Features, Lionsgate, Sony, Nickelodeon and many more.
Our global network is now almost 500,000 English, French and Spanish members strong, with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal & Madrid. Our service sets the industry standard with innovative tools to help actors search jobs, submit self-tapes, work seamlessly with their agents, and develop their craft and build their careers. Whether watching our popular weekly series The Working Actor, auditioning virtually through our Virtual Casting Room (VCR) or submitting a self-tape on our top-rated mobile Actor App, our goal is to be the #1 casting software and service provider to actors, agents and casting directors all over the world.
Media Contact: Christopher Ian Bennett, President & Chief Marketing Officer
christopher.bennett@castingworkbook.com
Instagram: CastingWorkbookPresident
Christopher Bennett
Casting Workbook
+1 6047851100
