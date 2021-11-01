Submit Release
Gas production and supplies: results for 10 months

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 422.6 billion cubic meters of gas in January–October of 2021, which is 15.8 per cent (or 57.7 billion cubic meters) more than in the same period of last year.

Gazprom ramped up its domestic supplies from the gas transmission system by 17.2 per cent (or by 28.8 billion cubic meters) over said period of 2021.

The Company increased its gas exports to the countries beyond the FSU to 158.8 billion cubic meters, which is higher than the figure for the same period of 2020 by 10.4 per cent (or by 14.9 billion cubic meters). Gazprom continues supplying gas at near-record levels.

Specifically, Gazprom increased its gas supplies to Turkey (+110.4 per cent), Germany (+23.4 per cent), Italy (+15.4 per cent), Romania (+272.2 per cent), Serbia (+101.7 per cent), Bulgaria (+51.9 per cent), Poland (+9.5 per cent), Greece (+16.3 per cent), and Finland (+13.6 per cent).

By now, Gazprom’s exports to a number of countries, such as Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, have already exceeded the amounts of gas delivered to these countries in the entire year 2020.

Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline continue growing. On October 31, supplies as requested by China hit a new record, exceeding the daily contractual obligations of Gazprom by more than 19 per cent.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, the negative difference between the current and last year’s levels of reserves in European underground gas storage facilities was 18.2 billion cubic meters as of October 30, 2021. The inventories in Ukraine’s UGS facilities are 10.1 billion cubic meters below the level of 2020.

