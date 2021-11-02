NETWORK SCIENCE JOINS TECHUK TO CO-CREATE INNOVATION AND TAKE DEEPTECH TO WORLD SCALE
Network Science aims to leverage the techUK to co-create innovation using DeepTech and support techUK’s members and their clients in the innovation journey.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global DeepTech Startup, Network Science has announced that it is now a part of techUK, the United Kingdom’s technology trade association.
Network Science aims to leverage the techUK platform to co-create innovation using DeepTech and support techUK’s members and their clients in the innovation journey. The scope of DeepTech is massive and Network Science wants to be the driver of DeepTech solutions, bringing it to the mainstream and changing the tech industry as a whole.
techUK is UK’s trade association that brings together people, companies, and organisations to realise the positive outcomes of what digital technology can achieve. With over 800 members and representing nearly half of all UK tech sector jobs, the organization creates a network for innovation and collaboration across business, government, and stakeholders to provide a better future for society. techUK works with the UK’s leading companies to empower people, strengthen society, protect the planet, drive productivity & growth, and improve the economy.
Sandeep Hardikar, co-Founder and CEO, Network Science, commented:
The world of tech needs to wake up to the possibilities of DeepTech and the impact it can have on the world stage. The tech industry is still in denial about DeepTech. However, consumers are moving towards DeepTech as they begin to realise the opportunities. Clients of today look more favorably towards startups over established leaders of the industry. Network Science wants to foster the growth of DeepTech, and give a more competitive edge to tech leaders so that the world benefits from innovation, no matter where it comes from. We want to leverage this platform with techUK to collaborate with organizations that share our passion and build a world where deep tech can positively impact our future.
About Network Science
Founded in 2020, Network Science is a Global Market Accelerator for DeepTech startups with a core focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotics & IoT in the domains of Cyber Security, Cloud, Zero Code App Dev, FinTech, SalesTech and Industry 4.0. Using its unique co-create.ai model, it provides institutional go-to-market support for tech companies in their ambition to collaborate with global enterprises in co-creating innovation.
