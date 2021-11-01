I-71 Committee Fights To Save DC Businesses
This Tuesday, November 2, the DC Council is voting on legislation that could close i71 store front and delivery businesses.WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The I-71 Committee is a coalition of industry leaders and stakeholders who are committed to fighting for equitable, fair, and socially conscious cannabis legislation.
This Tuesday, November 2, the DC Council is voting on legislation that could close i71 store front and delivery businesses. The vast majority of i71 owners and workers are People of color.
If this legislation is passed, thousands of people will be out of work, causing a devastating and lasting effect among African Americans and Latinos in D.C. It would also cause a shortage in cannabis supply and inflated prices. In addition, African Americans and Latinos have been disproportionately targeted by law enforcement.
A 2020 analysis by the American Civil Liberties Union, concluded, “Black people are 3.64 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession, notwithstanding comparable usage rates.” Authors reported, “In every single state, Black people were more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession, and in some states, Black people were up to six, eight, or almost ten times more likely to be arrested. In 31 states, racial disparities were actually larger in 2018 than they were in 2010.”
The I-71 Committee is encouraging the citizens of the District of Columbia to urge their council members to vote no on Tuesday, November 2 to defeat Chair Mendelson’s amendment.
Call or Email D.C. Council Members to help prevent the passing of this legislation.
For more information go to: https://linktr.ee/thei71committee
