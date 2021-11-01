Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Size & Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Growth Opportunities

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary laboratory testing services market is expected to grow from $15.75 billion in 2020 to $17.83 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The veterinary laboratory testing services market is being driven by the rising prevalence of disease epidemics in animals.

The veterinary laboratory testing services market consists of sales of laboratory testing services for animals. These services consist of various tests conducted for the diagnosis of infectious agents, toxins, and other causes of diseases in animals. The tests conducted involve chemistry, pathology, serology, hematology, radiography, and endocrinology related assessments.

Trends In The Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market

The companies in the veterinary laboratory testing services are increasingly adopting multiple testing panels. A test panel is a pre-decided group of medical tests to be used in the diagnosis as well as the treatment of the animal disease. The test panels are normally composed of individual laboratory tests which are grouped by specimen type, the methodology used, or by the most frequently requested tests. Multiple test panels offer various advantages such as labor efficiency, automation, and reduced costs, achieved by conducting a large number of tests daily. For instance, Abaxis Inc. is using multiple single-use test panels designed to address a number of conditions, wherein just 3 to 4 drops of blood are required to deliver up to 14 precise results.

Global Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Segments:

The global veterinary laboratory testing services market is further segmented:

By Technology: Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis, Others

By Animal Type: Pet Animals, Livestock

By End User: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, In-House Testing, Others

By Geography: The global veterinary laboratory testing services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Organizations Covered: ABAXIS, Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Heska Corporation, Pfizer Animal Health, Neogen Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

