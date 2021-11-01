Storage And Backup Software Market Benefitted By Growing Organization Awareness For Data Protection

Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing volume of data and the awareness among organizations to backup and protect their data are expected to benefit the storage and backup software market in the forecast period. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, and the need for storage and protection across all enterprises are also driving the growth of storage and backup software market. For example, it is estimated that more than 72% of global enterprises will shift to cloud storage from on-premise data centers by 2022.

One of the latest trends in the storage and backup software market is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) based applications which can create, store and protect data. Artificial intelligence is an area of computer science which simulates human intelligence. AI based applications create information on their own and verify the source of information before composing bits of knowledge to a database. These applications can also refine database management policies, align data to database capabilities and assess metadata across organization storage infrastructure. For instance, Commvault, one of the major vendors in the field of storage and backup software, introduced a new kind of backup and recovery software, which works with AI. This software helps users to keep data backup and recovery more efficient and effective by analyzing their patterns and performance.

The global storage and backup software market size is expected to grow from $11.42 billion in 2020 to $11.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $17.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Read More On The Global Storage And Backup Software Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/storage-and-backup-software-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global storage and backup software industry are Dell Inc., HPE, Netapp, Hitachi and IBM.

TBRC’s global storage and backup software market report is segmented by type into storage software, backup software, by end user into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, consumer goods & retail, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, government, by deployment into cloud, on-premise.

Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Storage Software, Backup Software), By End User (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunication, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides storage and backup software market overview, forecast storage and backup software market size and growth for the whole market, storage and backup software market segments, and geographies, storage and backup software market trends, storage and backup software market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Storage And Backup Software Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2376&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (BPO Services, Software Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), By End-Use Industry (Financial Services, Retail & Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/software-and-bpo-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Computer Storage Devices And Servers Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Computer Storage Devices, Computer Servers), By Application (Mainframes, Desktop, Laptop Computers, Tablets, Smartphones), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computer-storage-devices-and-servers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Database Software, Middleware Software, Storage And Backup Software), By End-User Industry (BFSI, Media And Entertainment, IT and Telecommunications, Energy And Utilities, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing), By Deployment Model (On-Demand/Cloud, On-Premise), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-storage-and-backup-software-publishing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/