AIRLIFT OF 25 PALETTES OF PHARMACEUTICALS AND PPE’S ARRIVE TO BEIRUT FROM www.LEBANONRELIEFPROJECT.com
A collaborative effort to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people, CAAP, with the Ghassan & Manal Saab Foundation, world medical relief ,NUH Foundation
In a collaborative effort to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people, (CAAP) the Center for Arab American Philanthropy (www.centeraap.org) along with the Ghassan and Manal Saab Foundation have assembled 24 pallets of much needed medicines and surgical supplies generously donated by World Medical Relief (www.worldmedicalrelief.org) and Texas Children Hospital (www.texaschildrens.org) destined to selected hospitals clinics served by People to People Aid Corp. (www.peopletopeopleaid.org) LRP and CAAP's local partner serving more than 100 hospitals and clinics throughout Lebanon reaching 1000's of diversified beneficiaries from different regions.
— Hassnah H S Abousabah Hariri
Drs. Francois and Micheline Nader, Jesra Foundation, generously donated to the logistical cost.
The Nuh Foundation’s generous donation made it possible to airlift all pallets to Lebanon.
“There are many hearts suffering for Lebanon and we are grateful and happy to support the volunteers and humanitarian organizations that are joining to make this effort a success, as we are all in it together.” Manal Saab, Founder of Lebanon Relief Project.
“I am honored to be able to support this noble effort. It is apparent to everyone that during these chaotic times, those who have been blessed must step up and help those in need. The vital work of the Lebanon Relief Project and their partners is helping to alleviate the suffering of the people of Lebanon and I applaud their work”, Hassnah Hariri, Founder of the Nuh Foundation
About the Lebanon Relief Project (LRP) – LRP, an initiative of the American Task Force on Lebanon, is housed at The Center for Arab American Philanthropy in Michigan that has been the lead organization tracking donations and ensuring transparency and accountability.
People to People Aid Corp., is a U.S. 501 (c) 3 not for profit entity that collaborates with local organizations and NGOs throughout Lebanon to distribute the medicines and supplies they receive to pre-assessed and qualified healthcare facilities.
About the Nuh Foundation – The Nuh Foundation was recently founded in early 2021 to support the acceleration of sustainable change, empowering positive social impact and the creation of opportunities in Lebanon.
If you would like more information about this topic, please visit www.LebanonReliefProject.com
بيروت ، لبنان ، 1 تشرين الثاني 2021 – بهدف تقليص والحدّ من معاناة اللبنانيين ، تعاون مركز العمل الخيري العربي الأمريكي
(www.centeraap.org) مع مؤسسة غسان ومنال صعب لتأمين 25 منصة شحن من الأدوية والمواد الضروريّة المُستخدمة في الجراحة الطبيّة من قبل الجهات الخيريه وهي منظمة الإغاثة الطبية العالمية (www.worldmedicalrelief.org) ومستشفى تكساس للأطفال (www.texaschildrens.org). وَوُجْهَة هذه التبرعات هيّ بعض المستشفيات والعيادات المحدّدة التي تحرص كُلٌّ من المنظمات التالية people to people aid (www.peopletopeopleaid.org)و LRPو CAAP على خدمتها بشكل مستمر. مع الإشارة إلى أن هذه المنظمات غير الحكوميّة السابقة الذكر حرصت على تأمين مُستلزمات ومتطلبات لنحو أكثر من 100 مستشفى وعيادة طبيه في مختلف المناطق اللبنانيّة.
مؤسسة Jesra المُتمثّلة بالدكتور فرنسوا نادر والدكتورة مشلين نادر، أخذت على عاتقها التبرّع بجميع التكاليف اللوجستية الداخلية.
ومن جهتها تبرّعت مؤسسة نوح الخيريه بتكاليف النقل الجوّي لجميع منصات الشحن الطبيّة إلى لبنان.
"هناك قلوب كثيرة تعاني لما صاب لبنان ونحن ممتنون وسعداء بمساندتنا للمتطوّعين وللمنظمات الإنسانية التي تشاركنا في السعي لإنجاح هذه المهمة الناجمة عن الكارثة التي أصابتنا جميعاً". منال صعب ، المُؤسِّسَة لمنظمة LRP.
"يشرفني أن أكون قادرة على دعم هذا الجهد النبيل. ومن الواضح للجميع أنه خلال هذه الأوقات الفوضوية، يجب على كل من يتمّع بالإمكانيات الماديّة الوفيرة أن يتقدم بمُساعدة المحتاجين. LRP وشركاؤه يدأبون على المُساعدة للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب اللبناني وأنا أثني على عملهم "، حسنة الحريري ، المؤسسة ل مؤسسة نوح الخيريه
بالنسبة لمشروع (LRP) - يقع مقر هذه المنظّمة غير الحكوميّة في مركز العمل الخيري العربي الأمريكي في ميشيغان ، وهو مبادرة من فريق العمل الأمريكي المعني بلبنان American Task Force on Lebanon . وننوه إلى أن منظمة LRP هي التي لعبت الدور الأساسي في في تتبع التبرعات وضمان الشفافية.
People to People Aid Corp - -U.S. 501 (c) 3 هي منظمة أميركيّة خيريه، تتعاون مع بعض المنظمات المحلية والمنظمات غير الحكومية في جميع أنحاء لبنان، ومهمتّها توزيع الأدوية والمواد الطبيّه -التي تتلقاها P2P- على مرافق الرعاية الصحية المأهولة والتي تم تقييمها مسبقًا.
أما مؤسسة NUH – فقد تأسست حديثاً في أوائل عام 2021 وهدفها تسريع التغيير المستدام، وإمكانيّة التأثير على المجتمع إيجابياً كما وخلق الفرص في لبنان.
Aya Kabbara
People to people aid corp
+965 555 33383
