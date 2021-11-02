Amazon Restricting Women’s Health Tools
50,000+ doctors, patients and pelvic health advocates join Intimate Rose to demand Amazon reverse a decision that makes health tools difficult to access.
Everyone has the right to safely and conveniently locate medical devices without unnecessary exposure to sexually explicit products.”NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intimate Rose, a leading provider of pelvic health care products, is paving the way to fight an impending policy change from Amazon, the world’s largest marketplace, that will have a massive impact on consumers’ ability to access safe, FDA-compliant pelvic health solutions.
— Dr. Amanda Olson, DPT, PRPC
Starting November 15th, Amazon will begin mislabeling medical devices such as pelvic floor wands and kegel weights as “adult products” or “sex toys.” This policy change will make pelvic health solutions difficult to find on Amazon. People trying to access these safe and effective FDA-compliant products will instead be shown unsafe products that use loopholes to remain visible. With 50,000 patients, clinicians, and everyday advocates already rallied around the petition urging Amazon to reverse this decision, it is clear this has hit a nerve in many as the numbers continue to grow.
1 in 3 people suffer from pelvic health symptoms – from poor bladder control, discomfort with tampon use, and even painful intimacy. Amazon’s policy discriminates against new parents trying to recover from childbirth, cancer survivors hoping to recover their pelvic health, sexual assault victims working through their trauma, and many other pelvic pain sufferers. While the majority of these symptoms and conditions are treatable, restricted access to pelvic health solutions delays treatment and prolongs suffering. Amazon has been an important, accessible option for so many; inhibiting such a large contingent of users is unthinkable.
Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, DPT, a clinician in Boston, who has amassed a substantial following on the social platform TikTok, was outraged when she heard the news. “I recommend products like these to my patients every day, and often suggest Amazon to purchase. These are medical devices and clearly do not serve the same purpose as sex toys.”
Jeffrey-Thomas is just one of the many clinicians and health advocates vocalizing their concern and calling out Amazon across social media. Even more moving are the countless women who have personally used these products to heal. They have bravely shared their stories and joined the fight to reverse this decision.
Intimate Rose hopes the petition and social advocacy will educate and encourage Amazon to reconsider and keep FDA-compliant, FSA/HSA approved pelvic health products and devices easily visible on their site. Products that are demonstrably safe and medical in nature should not be categorized with sex toys, especially as these devices help treat survivors of sexual abuse and other physically and emotionally painful conditions.
“I receive testimonials from women every day who have suffered through pelvic health issues and were able to overcome them through the use of these products. Everyone has the right to safely and conveniently locate medical devices without unnecessary exposure to sexually explicit products.“ says Dr. Amanda Olson, DPT, PRPC, President and Chief Clinical Officer of Intimate Rose. “We are encouraged by the incredible amount of support we have received so quickly and will not stop fighting for each and every one of you.”
To join the fight and sign the petition, please visit www.change.org/pelvichealthishealth
Intimate Rose is best known for its award-winning Kegel Exercise System and for having the most trusted brand of silicone dilators available in clinics worldwide. Committed to empowering women to take control of their pelvic health and the conversations around it, Intimate Rose provides a safe community that supports millions of women worldwide through medically insightful research, videos, seminars, and empathetic dialogue through private and public social groups and events. It is their privilege to be a leader in fostering a cultural advancement to remove the taboo nature of topics surrounding sensitive health issues and empower women and men to heal.
