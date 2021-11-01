Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m.  At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

  1. H.R. 1619 – Catawba Indian Nation Lands Act (Rep. Clyburn – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 2758 – Lumbee Recognition Act (Rep. Butterfield – Natural Resources)
  3. H.R. 1975 – Pala Band of Mission Indians Land Transfer Act of 2021 (Rep. Issa – Natural Resources)
  4. H.R. 5221 – Urban Indian Health Confer Act (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources)
  5. H.R. 3616 – Bear River National Heritage Area Study Act (Rep. Moore (UT) – Natural Resources)
  6. S. 108 – To authorize the Seminole Tribe of Florida to lease or transfer certain land, and for other purposes (Sen. Rubio – Natural Resources)
  7. H.R. 4881 – Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources)
  8. H.R. 2088 – Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, as amended (Rep. Fleischmann – Natural Resources)

THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021

