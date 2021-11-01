THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:00 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the eight bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (8 bills) H.R. 1619 – Catawba Indian Nation Lands Act (Rep. Clyburn – Natural Resources) H.R. 2758 – Lumbee Recognition Act (Rep. Butterfield – Natural Resources) H.R. 1975 – Pala Band of Mission Indians Land Transfer Act of 2021 (Rep. Issa – Natural Resources) H.R. 5221 – Urban Indian Health Confer Act (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources) H.R. 3616 – Bear River National Heritage Area Study Act (Rep. Moore (UT) – Natural Resources) S. 108 – To authorize the Seminole Tribe of Florida to lease or transfer certain land, and for other purposes (Sen. Rubio – Natural Resources) H.R. 4881 – Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources) H.R. 2088 – Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, as amended (Rep. Fleischmann – Natural Resources)