365 Million People Worldwide Live with Hyperhidrosis
An Underserved Medical Condition (27% of Adults NEVER Diagnosed!) Excessive Sweating Nearly TRIPLES Anxiety & Depression RisksPIPERSVILLE, PA, US, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November is Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month!
Hyperhidrosis (Hh) affects more than 365 million people worldwide, causing them to sweat four or five times more than what’s considered “normal,” “natural” or necessary as a reaction to temperature, exertion or stress.
The impacts of this volume of (uncontrollable and unpredictable!) sweating range from:
• Feelings of intense discomfort due to wet clothing, dripping perspiration, slippery skin, and chilling dampness, to...
• Stigma, embarrassment and significantly increased risks of depression, anxiety and attention deficit disorder.
So, with all the documented physical, functional, social, and emotional consequences of Hh, why isn’t it given much attention or resources? Especially considering that Hh is more common than melanoma, psoriasis, and peanut allergies? And why are there so many myths and misunderstandings about it?
Together with its community, the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) is working to address these serious barriers and lift hyperhidrosis out of hiding.
IHhS is also calling upon others to join them during November’s Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month to spread the word that hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) is a serious medical condition deserving of serious attention.
Here’s how:
All month, share powerful facts about hyperhidrosis and the International Hyperhidrosis Society through social media accounts, emails, and interactions with friends, family, healthcare providers, and others.
A fun, easy way to participate is to take and share the 3 interactive quizzes covering key facts about sweat, Hh, treatments, and more that IHhS is going to post. Show your smarts, learn useful new things, see how responses compare to others, and pass it on!
Quiz #1 is ready now.
Head to the link above and be sure to forward Quiz #1 to friends and colleagues, too. Every quiz will make us all better #KnowSweat ambassadors.
Save the dates:
• November 18th: The International Hyperhidrosis Society is hosting a live AMA (Ask Me Anything) about miraDry! More information and a registration announcement to come.
• November 22nd: IHhS’ first annual Opinion Poll! It will be a chance for the hyperhidrosis community to speak up and be heard. Watch for the invitation via email.
And throughout November be sure to frequently check the IHhS website, www.SweatHelp.org, and IHhS’ social media for more chances to participate:
• Facebook @SweatingStopsHere
• Twitter @WeKnowSweat, and
• Instagram @WeKnowSweat.
About the International Hyperhidrosis Society
The International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) was founded in 2003 by a team of dedicated advocates working alongside physicians respected worldwide for achievements in hyperhidrosis research and treatment. Today, IHhS remains the only independent, non-profit, global organization striving to improve quality of life among those affected by excessive sweating (as well as helping those with other sweat disorders.) IHhS’ mission focuses on reducing the symptoms, anxiety and social stigma associated with sweating problems. Its programs aim to improve hyperhidrosis and sweat awareness, education, research, and advocacy. Visit us often to learn more, to stay up-to-date with related news via the IHhS blog, to search a sweating-focused healthcare provider registry, and access related podcasts and videos. Connect on Facebook @SweatingStopsHere, Twitter @WeKnowSweat and Instagram @WeKnowSweat. You can also find the International Hyperhidrosis Society on YouTube and wherever you enjoy podcasts.
About Hyperhidrosis
Hyperhidrosis is a medical condition that affects approximately 4.8% of the population. It manifests as extreme, uncontrollable sweating beyond what’s considered “normal” or necessary as a reaction to heat, exercise or stress. Hyperhidrosis also: causes sweat to drip down elbows, off fingers, into the eyes, and more; drenches and damages shoes, clothes, papers, and mainstay tech tools like smartphones; leads to sufferers feeling cold, slippery, anxious, or emotionally drained; has negative quality-of-life impacts equal to or greater than severe acne & psoriasis; increases risk of skin infections by 300%; is associated with much higher rates of anxiety & depression; is stigmatized while being under-recognized, under-diagnosed, and under-treated. But there is hope. Treatment options have improved and expanded in recent years and, by working with a knowledgeable healthcare provider, most sufferers can find find significant relief. It starts with awareness-building and seeking help, like what’s available via the International Hyperhidrosis Society.
