Road Closure RT 116 S Bristol
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 116 S is temporarily closed in the area of Carlstorm Rd and Cove Rd in Bristol for water over the roadway. Please seek alternate route.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.