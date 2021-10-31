Road Closure RT 116 S Bristol

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 116 S is temporarily closed in the area of Carlstorm Rd and Cove Rd in Bristol for water over the roadway. Please seek alternate route.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.