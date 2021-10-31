South Burlington 189 to 189 ramp closure
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston VSP
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The southbound on ramp to i89 from 189 eastbound is shut down due to a traffic hazard. Traffic is being rerouted at this time.
This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.