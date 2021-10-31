Submit Release
News Search

There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,104 in the last 365 days.

South Burlington 189 to 189 ramp closure

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP

 

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The southbound on ramp to i89 from 189 eastbound is shut down due to a traffic hazard. Traffic is being rerouted at this time.  

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

You just read:

South Burlington 189 to 189 ramp closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.