How to examine moles at home: Review of the NOTA mole tracker

SINGAPORE, Сингапур, October 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOTA mole tracker ( https://notamole.com ) is a device for the study of moles and the diagnosis of skin cancer, which stands out in a special way among others. For example, this is not a magnifying glass attached to a phone, it is an independent device that uses bioimpedance technology for measurements, i.e. it literally penetrates the skin by 2 mm with a weak electrical pulse and measures the resistance of cells.Yes, the device has a fairly high price - $300, but if compare, for example, with an annual subscription to the SkinVision app, will get $25 versus $45 monthly. NOTA can measure the moles of all family members, and the application for it is free, supported by almost any device and takes up 50 MB of memory.Filling and appearanceNOTA is a small black gadget, on one side of which there are removable heads with 4 electrodes. The case material is a pleasant-to-touch plastic covered with soft-touch, which prevents the device from sliding in the hand when measuring a mole.The sensitive brass electrodes of the device head, which register changes in the cells, are gold-plated to prevent corrosion and increase service life.Cost.Propose to close this issue immediately. What need to understand is that are not buying another gadget, but the opportunity to detect cancer at an early stage and cure it. Even have insurance, it's still not easy to make an appointment with an oncodermologist (especially in California), and appointment may be scheduled in 4-5 months. Can use the services of applications that analyze models using AI, but at the end of the review will clearly show why this is pointless. And if have more than 100 moles on body, then using NOTA will pay for itself in the first month and will save a lot of time and nerves, since buy the device once and for a long time.AppointmentShould immediately note that this is not a medical device, but its results can be a step towards an early meeting with a dermatologist, which will help get rid of possible skin cancer at an early stage, when treatment is limited only to the removal of a mole and follow-up. Therefore, use NOTA also as a 2-opinion after consulting with a dermatologist.ApplicationFor NOTA to work, need a phone with the NOTA mole tracker app installed, which can be downloaded from the AppStore or Google Play, and Bluetooth.All moles are stored as a list with brief information - the location of the mole, the time of the last scan, a reminder and an icon with a green or red dot - the result of the last examination. Moles can be sorted by creation time, last scan, and so on.ExperimentTo check the harm that the sun does to our moles, the experimenter sunbathed for 1.5 hours without a protective cream. At the same time, moles on the abdomen appeared under the sun, usually hidden by clothes. Before the tan, NOTA showed that everything was fine with the moles, but after sunbathing, the device showed that something was wrong with the moles. And it was true, because the subject received a slight sunburn, in which the skin was hot, reddened and began to itch. At the same time, the moles were checked using an artificial intelligence-based application, and it showed that everything was fine...Conclusions from the experiment:1) The bioimpedance method used by NOTA notices changes in the mole even after a short stay in the sun without protection (sunscreen, clothing).2) Applications for detecting changes in moles using AI are ineffective. If really need to find out the "fate of the mole from the photo" - send the image to the doctor.3) Always use sunscreens!P.S. A day later, when the itching and skin temperature have passed, the experimenter measured the mole again - everything is fine.

