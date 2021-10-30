Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Arson Offense: 4800 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Arson Task Force, which includes members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and investigators from DC Fire and EMS seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in reference to an Arson offense that occurred on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. 

 

At approximately 12:01 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location.  The suspects threw Molotov Cocktail devices inside of the establishment, igniting a fire.  The suspects then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

