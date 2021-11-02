MiniHotel PMS announces integration with Duve

MiniHotel and Duve Partner Up Yuval Shtokhamer, COO & Co-Founder, MiniHotel PMS David Mezuman, Co-founder and CEO, Duve

MiniHotel PMS can now offer Duve to its clients worldwide, to elevate guest experience.

Partnering up with Duve fulfills an important step of our growth strategy. Now, our clients can get a comprehensive solution for a major part of their business: the guest experience” — Yuval Shtokhamer

TEL AVIV, EMEA, ISRAEL, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiniHotel, a leading cloud-based hospitality management SaaS, today announced an integration with Duve, a leading end-to-end guest management system. This integration empowers Hotels and other types of accommodations to elevate guest experience and increase hotel profitability. The integration can be used by anyone who has an account with both MiniHotel and Duve.

"Partnering up with Duve fulfills an important step of our growth strategy. Now, our clients can get a comprehensive solution for a major part of their business: the guest experience. Our users can now seamlessly integrate with Duve, without any effort. The hotel's guests can enjoy state-of-the-art tools provided by Duve, to boost their experience", says Yuval Shtokhamer, COO & Co-Founder of MiniHotel.

"In the post corona world, more than ever, hotels and properties worldwide rely on technology to live up to exceeding guest expectations and enhance their productivity. Digital, contactless solutions that eliminate the queues and the friction points during the guest's stay, are becoming the new standard that the guests are expecting every hotel to have in 2021", said David Mezuman, Co-founder and CEO of Duve.

"We are delighted to partner with MiniHotel and empower more hoteliers to create a personalized and elevated guest experience that allows them to digitize their entire guest journey while keeping their own unique touch and increasing their revenues. We are sure that the combination of Mini Hotel + Duve is the perfect answer to all the modern hotel needs", Mezuman added.

About MiniHotel:

MiniHotel is an All-In-One SaaS, Specially Designed for Small Hotels, B&B’s, Guest Houses, Vacation Rentals, Hostels, Camping and Glamping. MiniHotel was founded in 2007, and has expanded since from its native Israel, into Argentina, and from there to other Latam locations, and has recently announced the opening of a new office in Croatia. Today, the company has clients using its PMS (property management system) and Channel Manager, in more than 20 countries.

About Duve:

Duve is an end-to-end guest management system helping hoteliers digitize their hotel processes, increase profitability, and offer an elevated guest experience. The platform allows hoteliers to achieve a contactless guest experience, provide upsell services and personalize their communication with guests, without compromising on quality. Duve is intuitive, operating as a modern layer to the core hotel systems. The platform is trusted by hotels worldwide, operates in over 60 countries and integrates with over 100 PMS’s, payment processors, messaging channels and digital door locks.