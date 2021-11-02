Tango Live Music - La LoCA Milonga Presents: El Cachivache

Fasten your seatbelts. We give you: El Cachivache

Fasten your seatbelts: El Cachivache Tango comes to our shores. Disruptive, energetic, with hints of rock and jazz, this is not your grandparents tango.

The Best Party in Town” — Charles Donelan, the Santa Barbara independent

LOS ANGELELS, CA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Date:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 - 7:00pm to 1:00am

WHO: Geraldine Freitag and Ale Folguera Present:

WHAT: La LoCA Milonga

<< Featuring El Cachivache >>

Vito Venturino, Achi Deuz, Adriano DeVita, Pacha Mendes

Live music, dancing, food & drink – All outdoors

WHEN: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 - 7:00pm to 1:00am

WHERE: 1833 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015

TICKETS: $48 in advance/ $60 at the door. Delicious food by Oaxaca Food Truck sold separately

https://nightout.com/events/la-loca-milonga-el-cachivache-orkesta-los-angeles/tickets

INFO: (805) 455-1906 info@abrazosur.com

Facebook Event Page:

ABOUT: El Cachivache defines itself as Tango Punk playing at the fringe of traditional tango and yet, in their new voice and sound one can hear the unmistakable sound of true tango, Buenos Aires Tango. Made up of four musicians, they encourage everybody, tangueros or not, to get on the dance floor and feel what it is like to move "al compas de un tango" (to the tango beat). Alejandra Folguera added with a smile, “ These guys are The Real Thing. Come to the milonga, it’s a lot cheaper and easier than going to Buenos Aires.” Watch them on YouTube with young tango dancers in sneakers. Guaranteed grins galore. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NG-yPVwjCwM. Delicious.

This is the final installment of La LoCA Milonga for 2021. Very Limited Seating.

Sign up or follow us on Facebook.

El Cachivache comes to LA and Santa Barbara