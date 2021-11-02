THE GHOSTBUSTERS HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM EXHIBIT Opens To The Public Thursday November 4, 2021
THE GHOSTBUSTERS HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM EXHIBIT Opens To The Public Thursday November 4, 2021
“We are beyond excited that fans of this movie franchise will be able to see original costumes, props, artwork and a screen accurate replica of Ecto-1”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President and Founder of the world-famous Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building (www.thehollywoodmuseum.org), Donelle Dadigan, announced today, “The Hollywood Museum is thrilled to open our next blockbuster exhibit in collaboration with Sony Pictures and world renown “Ghostbusters” super collectors, working together on this exciting ‘Ghostbusters Exhibit, opening to the public on Thursday , November 4, 2021. The exhibit will celebrate all four films including the 37th anniversary of the 1984 Ghostbusters film and the upcoming Sony Pictures release of Ghostbusters Afterlife film exclusively in movie theaters November 19, 2021.
— Donelle Dadigan, Founder, The Hollywood Museum
Dadigan added “This exhibit will evoke memories for several generations of fans of the ever-popular “Ghostbuster’s movie franchise. In the “Ghostbusters Hollywood Museum Exhibit”, there is something for everyone. Every fan of this franchise will be talking about this exhibit for years to come.”
Dadigan, who is also the former Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Hollywood Historic Trust, and sits on the National Board of the Smithsonian said, “We are beyond excited that fans of this movie franchise will be able to see original costumes and props, along with the ever - popular original collectible merchandise that fans of all ages loved to enjoy and collect from all four films.”
Highlights from the Ghostbusters Hollywood Museum Exhibit will include original screen matched artifacts, original iconic costumes, screen accurate replicas including the Ecto-1 from the original film, photos, posters and more. The extensive exhibit will also feature much sought after collectibles from the time period that each film was released, along with several never before seen props and costumes that have not been on display until now.”
GHOSTBUSTERS HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM EXHIBIT
Hundreds of hours have gone into mounting this exhibit with a dedicated team of the Hollywood Museum staff and world-renown collectors, including Sean Bishop, Chuck Costas, Henry Thomas, Matt Sanders, Robert O’Connor, William Bryan, Jack Johnson, Dan Fopma, Eddy Guerrero, James Johnson, Michael Carrey, and Sony Pictures Archives, who have come together to loan amazing items – including props and costumes that have never been on public display until now- to create this amazing exhibit.
About Ghostbusters After Life
From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman.
Based on the 1984 film “Ghostbusters,” an Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is produced by Ivan Reitman and executive produced by Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Buegg, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, and stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Annie Potts and Paul Rudd.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released exclusively in movie theaters on Nov 19, 2021.
THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM IS THE OFFICIAL MUSEUM OF HOLLYWOOD
ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM: The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silents to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and itsPioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites!
The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the Official Museum of Hollywood and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum offers one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly, and one of the "Top 10" Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.
REGULAR HOURS: Wednesday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm TICKETS: $15 Adults: $12 Seniors (62+): $12 for students with ID and $5 Children under 5.
ADDRESS: 1660 N. Highland Ave. (at Hollywood Blvd.), Los Angeles, CA 90028
MUSEUM INFO: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com or Tel: (323) 464-7776
FOLLOW THE MUSEUM: WEBSITE: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com
FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/TheHollywoodMuseum
TWITTER: @HollywoodMuseum
INSTAGRAM: @HollywoodMuseum
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other