Greystone.Net Announces Neal Linkon as 2021 John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award Winner
Neal’s qualities as an innovator and mentor make him an excellent representative of the values of the John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greystone.Net announced today that Neal Linkon has been named the 2021 recipient of the John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award. Bestowed annually at the Healthcare Internet Conference, the award was created in honor of Greystone.Net co-founder John A. Eudes to recognize individuals who embody John’s ideals for excellence by believing in and acting upon the idea that excellence can only be obtained if one:
• Cares more than others think is wise
• Risks more than others think is safe
• Dreams more than others think is practical
• Expects more than others think is possible.
Neal Linkon retired as the Director of Marketing Operations for Children’s Wisconsin in 2019. At Children’s, he led a team that managed multiple external websites, the intranet, email marketing, social media, mobile apps and strategies and online advertising. His Digital Engagement team at Children’s Hospital won numerous awards for their work on websites, mobiles apps and strategies, and social media. His career also included work as a consultant and for Fortune 500 companies, with responsibilities ranging from public relations to internal communications to marketing, with a focus on digital marketing over the latter half of his career. Neal was inducted into the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame in 2016. He is frequently asked to speak at conferences on digital marketing trends and topics.
Kathy Divis, President at Greystone.Net, said, “Neal’s contribution to the healthcare web and digital space industry has been remarkable. His pioneering spirit always advances any organization he works with and his willingness to share his insights with humor and humility is invaluable. Neal’s qualities as an innovator and mentor make him an excellent representative of the values of the John A. Eudes Vision & Excellence Award.”
The Annual Healthcare Internet Conference brings together healthcare leaders from a variety of disciplines to collaborate and learn. It is three days dedicated to healthcare Marketing, Internet and Web Technology featuring case studies from leading hospital and healthcare organizations from across the nation, general sessions to inspire and broaden thinking about the impact of new technologies, an exhibit hall filled with technology and service solutions, and numerous networking opportunities for healthcare executives, consultants and product and service providers. The 25th Annual Conference is being held November 2-4, 2021, in Las Vegas, NV. www.hcic.net.
Now in its 25th year, Greystone.Net has worked with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as they strive to develop, implement and integrate interactive marketing strategies. We add valued strategic thinking to digital healthcare. And we continue to develop new strategies and products to enable healthcare organizations to establish and grow their brand in an environment where consumers expect 24/7 access, information and service. Learn more at www.greystone.net.
