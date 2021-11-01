Texas Senate Candidate Raises Caution Flag on Prop 3

Chris Russell for Texas Senate District -12

Chris Russell calls “Religious Services” Constitutional amendment potentially dangerous and a politically motivated knee jerk reaction

I am a strong supporter of Religious Liberty, however, this amendment is not about religious freedom. It is a knee-jerk reaction. There may be unintended consequences” legislators may regret.” — Chris Russell

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrollton, TX – Republican Texas Senate candidate Chris Russell (District 12) is raising concerns on Constitutional Amendment, Proposition 3. Russell says it will alter Texas’ Constitution, possibly tying the hands of local jurisdictions, including firefighters and law enforcement officers. Changing the Constitution prevents legislators from quickly repairing any unintended consequences. Russell calls the move extreme, saying it could have been addressed by amending Texas’ state code. Russell believes Texas voters should reject Proposition 3 on November 2nd.

“I am a strong supporter of Religious Liberty,” said Russell. “However, this amendment is not about religious freedom. It is a knee-jerk reaction spawned from restrictions that were placed on all gatherings during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Russell stated, “The pandemic is being politicized in many ways, including this amendment.”

Russell thinks politicians across the country and Texas are scrambling at opportunities to win voters with bumper sticker legislation regardless of the result. Russell says, “There was little or no consideration in a well-intentioned proposal to the costs, safety, or potential harm. In this case, there could be unintentional impacts.”

Russell says local jurisdictions used the COVID-19 pandemic to create swift and, in some cases, extreme responses, and he says that doesn’t happen every day. Emergency workers and officials had to learn and adapt on the fly to keep people safe. Russell said, “A Constitutional Amendment can’t change the past, but it can create consequences in the future.”

Russell also stated, “Let’s be clear, Proposition 3 is about politics, potentially dangerous politics.” Russell believes State Legislators could have written protective language in Texas’ code without amending the Constitution, which can also be extended to private businesses. “There is a lot to be learned from the responses by local jurisdictions because of COVID-19. We are all still learning and need to be cautious when trying to fix problems that may not exist.”

