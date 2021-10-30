Great New Cyber Bullying Book For Kids TO Teach about Bullying in a Fun Way

Great New Fun Book on Bullying With Fun Superhero Dog great for all kids 4-10 a must-read. Gail Morin who is the author is looking to partner with companies.

LOCUST GROVE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new cyberbullying book super alert dogadventures. A new author is coming out with new books to teach morals and about online cyberbullying.Gail Morin is scheduling interviews on radio, tv, magazines as well as giving away free autograph copies.This new book will be top-rated, and it is a fun picture book as well as very easy reading for the children.Will change the whole cyber world helping kids understand the safety of online as well as cyberbullying.With the increase in children at home due to covid and more on the computer, this book will help manychildren and parents as well.Gail Morin is looking to partner with different companies that can help bring awareness to cyberbullying and bullying.