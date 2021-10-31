MEXC Global’s Brazil and Arabic Teams Join Forces With Rivvoo to Launch Cai Wanlin NFT
MEXC Global’s Brazil & Arabic teams and Rivvoo, jointly announce strategic cooperation to launch contemporary artist Cai Wanlin's NFT, YY FancySINGAPORE, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEXC Global’s Brazil and Arabic teams and Rivvoo, have jointly announced a strategic cooperation in the launch ceremony of the famous contemporary artist Cai Wanlin's NFT work YY Fancy.
Rivvoo was established in Beijing’s 798 ArtDist, an area rich in artist resources and academic history.
So far, Rivvoo has signed dozens of well-known modern and contemporary artists, and established friendly relations with major galleries and art institutions.
Rivvoo has also invited Yin Shuangxi (Professor, Doctoral Tutor of Central Academy of Fine Arts, Editor-in-Chief of Art Research) to collaborate with them as its chief art consultant, providing resources and cutting-edge academic support from China's top artists such as the Central Academy of Fine Arts, and Tsinghua Academy of Fine Arts.
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are irreplaceable, unique encrypted digital assets on the blockchain. Through NFTs, the spread of artwork globally has grown, and led to an explosion of creativity across the world.
As the chief art consultant of Rivvoo, Cai Wanlin is a well-known contemporary artist and the founder of Eku and Dayuntang.
For nearly 30 years, Cai Wanlin has been making unique artworks and creations. He once initiated China's first art investment fund and made a significant contribution to the promotion of China's modern and contemporary art market.
Cai Wanlin is also a well-known art collector. His collection of Huang Binhong’s "Huangshan Tangkou" sold for 345 million yuan in 2017, setting a world record for the auction price of a single piece of Huang Binhong art.
Cai Wanlin’s cartoon character "YY" is a representative work. It was first exhibited for the in the solo exhibition of his work in October 2020. "YY" has no mouth or ears, it is his meditating, thinking and meditation state. . Mr. Cai's creation begins with thinking about reality and the state of life, and it is the inevitable result of introspection.
About MEXC Global
Established in April 2018, MEXC Global is a digital asset trading platform that offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading and staking services.
The core members of the team come from international enterprises and financial companies and have experience in blockchain and financial industries.
