Piano music for the new world
Debut album beyond classic standardsKARLSRUHE, GERMANY, October 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new discovery of this time is the German pianist Eliya with his debut album “FREI. SEIN.” (“FREE. BEING.”). The title literally describes a new kind of piano music, FREE from the classic standards of the music industry and stimulating to BEING in the here and now.
Anyone who regularly listens to classical music expects compositions according to certain patterns and will be positively surprised by this piano music that goes beyond the rules of composition and structure, which is, however, at the same time pleasant and very harmonious to the ear. The focus of the music is on the overall sound impressions and the harmonies, while the melodies sometimes even move into the background. The freely improvised music does not require any special effects or other instruments, it is pure piano solo.
The listener can relax, calm down and dream, drift and float.
The gentle sounds tell stories of lightness, FREEdom and BEING - wonderful catchy tunes that go straight to the heart. Highly recommended!
Eliya's debut album “FREI. SEIN." will be published on November 11th, 2021 and will then be available on all common streaming and music platforms.
Links to music services via Linktree: https://linktr.ee/EliyaMusic
