Per Vices Chestnut Software Defined Radio for Advanced Wireless Applications
EINPresswire.com/ -- Per Vices Corporation, an industry leader in building and integrating COTS Software Defined Radio (SDR) solutions, announced the release of Chestnut, a high performance SDR for wireless applications. Chestnut offers the perfect balance between performance and cost, with the additional benefit of being designed for easy integration.
Chestnut offers a 4 receive and 4 transmit radio chain architecture with each radio chain being independently controlled while maintaining phase coherency for applications requiring this functionality. Each radio chain also offers 500 MHz of RF bandwidth resulting in an impressive 2 GHz of RF bandwidth capture when all chains are enabled. The tuning range of near DC to 9 GHz also allows for these radio chains to be used for a variety of applications that require wide operating frequencies.
Chestnut is powered by an Intel FPGA SoC and includes separate interfaces for management and data. The management interface includes dual 1G ports that allow for full redundancy while the two qSFP+ ports offer 100Gbps of data transfer per port with the SDR able to support up to 200Gbps transfers in total. The internal, high stability, oven-controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO), provides fantastic performance while maintaining the flexibility of being able to accept an external 10 MHz source or using the onboard OCXO to synchronize multiple devices. The flexibility continues with the 19” 2U compact form factor, native web interface, and UHD compatibility out of the box.
This new addition opens a wide range of applications across wireless communication, spectrum monitoring, signals intelligence, and phased arrays. With Chestnut, users can prototype and test difference communications, use the platform for spectrum monitoring, recording and playback, phased array applications, and many more with a low cost of entry.
“We are very excited to be adding Chestnut to our family of high performance SDR products. Chestnut offers customers another option when selecting the best performing SDRs required to meet their requirements while also leveraging our extensive integration experience.” Brandon Malatest, COO
In addition to their range of SDR products, Cyan and Crimson TNG, Per Vices has extensive integration experience and works with their customers to seamlessly integrate wireless platforms into their systems and networks. Through a proven track record of excellence in delivery, operations and high performance SDR systems, Per Vices stands out as a top performer in the software defined market.
About Per Vices
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Per Vices is a leading RF and digital systems innovator and integrator supplying multiple industries with wireless communication solutions. Per Vices is an industry leader in developing, deploying, and integrating high performance software defined radio platforms with the highest bandwidth and customer focused designs, to support a wide variety of applications within defense, civil, aerospace, medical, telecommunications, low latency networks, global positioning (GPS/GNSS), radar, test & measurement, spectrum monitoring, and broadcasting & wireless management industries. Offering cost effective stock products, rapid custom development, and full integration support to meet customer specific modifications and project requirements.
