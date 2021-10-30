Rising Popularity of Raised Access Floors Driving Demand for Pedestal Supports in Europe Building & Construction Market

Pedestal Support

The European Pedestal Support System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the next six years.

The European market for pedestal support system for raised access floor is large in Western Europe” — QuantAlign Research

The Europe pedestal support system market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The growth of the pedestal support system market is primarily attributed to its acceptance as smart, innovative and cost effective solution to modern construction.

External elevated and ventilated balconies, flat roofs, and terraces may all benefit from the pedestal framework. Adjustable pedestals keep water off the paving surface, and provide easy access to the ground below. Furthermore, with the outbreak of COVID-19, the construction industry is reconsidering a systems approach to engineering design and construction leading to higher adoption of new smart solutions.

During the forecast period, demand growth for pedestal support system will be supported by increasing demand from the construction industry coupled with rising applications in high rise commercial, and residential buildings . While the use of adjustable pedestals for terrace construction is cutting-edge in modern construction, compatible roof pedestal systems for the installation of raised floors are still being improved.



Browse complete report with TOC & Request Sample Report :

Key insights:

• Paving application segment is expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period

• Commercial end-user segment dominated the market in 2020, while residential segment is also expected to exhibit significant CAGR over the coming years

• Europe is expected to generate higher demand for pedestal support system market pedestal support system market. The European market for pedestal support system for raised access floor is large in Western Europe, especially in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Key players operating in the market include: DD GROUP, Caro Group, Linder,The London Tile Co., Buzon UK Limited, Kinley Systems Limited, Marshalls, Wallbarn Ltd., Pedestal PRO, LLC, , Elevated Deck Systems, Eterno Ivica S.r.l.; among others.

Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected revenue for the pedestal support system market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the pedestal support system market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the market for pedestal support system performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in pedestal support system industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the pedestal support system market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the pedestal support system market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of pedestal support system market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the pedestal support system market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers pedestal support system market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

