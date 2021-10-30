Submit Release
Gov. Ivey Tours UA Gadsden’s Early Learning Initiative

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday October 29, 2021 participated in a ribbon cutting for The University of Alabama’s Early Learning Initiative (ELI) at the UA Gadsden Center. The ELI currently operates two First Class Pre-K classrooms serving 35 children at no cost to families with a mission to become a statewide model for high quality early education. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

