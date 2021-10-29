THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (8 bills)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (7 bills)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (9 bills)

H.R. 3992 – Protect Older Job Applicants Act of 2021 (Rep. Garcia (TX) – Education and Labor)

Possible Consideration of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

Possible Consideration of the Build Back Better Act

Possible Consideration of the Intelligence Authorization Act for FY22

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible