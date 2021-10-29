Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Pine Nut in 10 Oz. Organic Mediterranean Hommus

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, of Ward Hill, MA is voluntarily recalling Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus 10 oz. because it may contain an incorrect back label and undeclared allergen (Pine Nut). The product was distributed in MA, FL, GA, NC, OR, OK, LA, AZ, CO, WI, MD, OH, CA, NV, NM, UT, MO, ME, NY, KS, AL, TN, MN.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/cedars-mediterranean-foods-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-pine-nut-10-oz-organic-mediterranean