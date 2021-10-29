House Democrats Continue our Work to Advance the Build Back Better Agenda

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House continued our work to advance the President’s Build Back Better agenda. Yesterday, the White House released a framework for the Build Back Better Act, which alongside the bipartisan Infrastructure legislation will transformational change in the lives of millions of Americans. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make long overdue investments in repairing our nations roads, bridges, and ports, while expanding access to broadband internet. It will create 2 million jobs per year over the next decade, and it will make the largest investment in clean energy transmission and EV infrastructure in history. Under the Build Back Better Framework, working families will be able to have greater economic security with more affordable child care, universal pre-K, an extended Child Tax Credit, and affordable home care. It also would be the our nation’s most substantial contribution to the fight against the climate crisis that we’ve ever seen, directing $555 billion toward cutting greenhouse gas emissions by more than a gigaton by 2030, ensuring cleaner air and water, investing in more energy-efficient buildings and industrial practices, reducing energy costs for consumers, and creating high-paying jobs for American workers in the process. This framework would also be the largest expansion in access to affordable health care since the Affordable Care Act, reducing premiums for 9 million Americans and expanding access to coverage for 4 million Americans who are stuck in the Medicaid gap in non-expansion states. It would also make the largest single investment in affordable housing in American history and expand access to higher education. Together, the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act will unlock our nation’s economic potential and providing Americans with the tools they need to get ahead in today’s economy. In addition, this week, unemployment claims dropped to another pre-pandemic low, showing that our economy is making steady progress in our recovery against the economic impacts of COVID-19. The four week average, similarly, continues to reach new lows, down more than 60% from January. As the American economy continues to grow, House Democrats are committed to building on this growth by promoting job creation and economic opportunity for American workers and families through the Build Back Better agenda. We will continue our efforts to pass both bills and ensure folks have the tools they need to Make It In America. Lastly, today marks the 300th day of the 117th Congress. In that time, Democrats enacted the American Rescue Plan, which took action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, help Americans weather its economic impacts, and kickstart our economic recovery. We have also passed a number of bills that were signed into law, including the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, the SAVE LIVES Act, and the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, alongside many others. House Democrats have also passed bills on vital issues including voting rights, America’s gun violence epidemic, and protecting DREAMers, among many more that have been obstructed by Republicans in the U.S. Senate. Earlier this week, I wrote an op-ed in TIME on risk the filibuster poses to our democracy. We have more work to do to continue delivering for the American people, including enacting President Biden’s full Build Back Better agenda. Our Democratic House Majority is committed to getting this work done For the People. Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer