Gov. Wolf Tours Sunbury-Based Coffee Roasting Company, Announces Nearly 50 New Jobs

More than $1.7 million state investment in the expansion project

Sunbury, PA – Governor Tom Wolf toured the Fresh Roasted Coffee in Sunbury today and announced the state is investing more than $1.7 million to support the company’s expansion in Northumberland County, which is growing its production capacity, creating 46 new, full-time jobs and retaining 35 jobs.

“My administration is pleased to support Fresh Roasted Coffee as the company continues to grow in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “This expansion project will create nearly 50 jobs in the Sunbury area and redevelop a large and important building for this community. Projects like this benefit families, strengthen our economy and build a brighter future for Pennsylvania.”

During the visit the governor joined Fresh Roasted Coffee owner Andy Oakes for a tour of the company’s current operation on N. River Ave. and talked with employees before holding a press conference.

The company is renovating and upgrading the recently acquired vacant 84,000-square-foot former Sunbury Textile Mill, which closed in August 2020. Most of the company will move to the new building which will have new, high-capacity roasters and packaging equipment.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $184,000 Pennsylvania First grant, an $88,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, and a $1.5 million low interest loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). The company has committed to investing $5.39 million into the project and creating at least 46 new jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Founded in 2009 and based in Sunbury, Fresh Roasted Coffee is a privately owned coffee roasting company that offers affordable, high-quality and freshly roasted specialty coffees and teas.

