The Advocate says, "Most Navy Submarine Veterans who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma were home based in California, Connecticut, Virginia, Washington, Hawaii, or Georgia. Most of them would have served before 1982. While their duties on a submarine might have been varied, they would have come into contact with-asbestos making repairs on the boat, maintaining equipment such as pumps or valves, and or torpedoes or ammunition. Navy Submarine Veterans might have also had significant exposure to asbestos at a shipyard where their boat was undergoing repairs.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: https://mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma