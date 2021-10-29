Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,774 in the last 365 days.

Share your experiences about prescription drug prices

October 29, 2021

Salem — The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services is asking for the public’s help before its third annual public hearing on prescription drug prices.

The department set up a brief survey – http://dcbspage.org/RxStories – for consumers to ask questions and share their stories about rising prescription drug prices. Drug prices play a major role in health care decisions of Oregonians and the cost of prescription drugs have steadily increased in the past 10 years. The department wants to know what questions you have about the increase in prescription drugs and how has it affected you and your family.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act (ORS 646A.689) directed the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to establish a transparency program to accept reports and disclose certain information from prescription drug manufacturers, health insurance carriers, and consumers on drug prices.

The goal of the program, which is part of the Division of Financial Regulation, is to provide accountability for prescription drug pricing through the notice and disclosure of specific drug costs and price information from pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurers, and consumers.

For more about the program, go to dfr.oregon.gov/drugtransparency. Information about how to participate in the virtual hearing will be available on this site, as well.

###

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov .

You just read:

Share your experiences about prescription drug prices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.