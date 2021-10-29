Starks Legal to Offer Services to Companies Seeking to Enter the European Market
Amsterdam’s Starks Legal is one of the few law firms specializing in e-commerceAMSTERDAM , THE NETHERLANDS, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starks Legal, the premier European Union law firm in the field of e-commerce, is now positioned to offer its services to e-commerce companies across the world seeking to enter the European market.
With more than 10 years of experience in legal matters relating to online commerce, Starks Legal is uniquely equipped to assist e-commerce companies with the legal and corporate architecture needed to sell products or services in the EU. With a proven network in the e-commerce ecosystem, from premier tax advisers, vat specialists and digital banks, the firm can assist clients with setting up a tax-efficient corporate structure, drafting all required legal agreements, ensuring the websites are EU-compliant from a legal liability, marketing law and GDPR perspective.
Starks Legal is one of the few law firms specializing in e-commerce. Its strength lies in its vast experience within the field and its uncanny ability to strike the right balance between commerciality and law. The firm is dedicated to a fierce legal protection of the interests of its clients while maintaining a firm grasp of the business realities facing entrepreneurs in the online space. The competitive value of the firm lies in its mastery of the laws in e-commerce combined with its intimate familiarity with the myriad of practical difficulties that e-commerce companies need to navigate, from organic and affiliate-sourced traffic generation to vat obligations, consumer rights matters and issues with payment service providers.
For more information about Starks Legal and its areas of expertise, and to contact the firm, visit starkslegal.nl.
