Submit Release
News Search

There were 576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,892 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom and Moldovagaz extend contract for Russian gas supplies to Moldova for five years

Based on the results of the negotiations held by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Andrei Spinu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova, and Vadim Ceban, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moldovagaz, the protocol for the settlement of current issues in the gas sector was signed today in St. Petersburg.

Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the contract for Russian gas supplies to consumers in the Republic of Moldova from November 1, 2021, for a period of five years on mutually beneficial terms.

Background

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 3.05 billion cubic meters of gas to Moldova, an increase of 5.5 per cent against 2019 (2.89 billion cubic meters).

Moldovagaz is a joint Russian-Moldovan company set up by Gazprom, the Moldovan Government, and the Ministry of Industry of Transnistria.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Gazprom and Moldovagaz extend contract for Russian gas supplies to Moldova for five years

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.